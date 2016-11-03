Introducing Shopify Ping—the all-new way to work
Your customer communications, marketing efforts and more, all in one app
Be the first to know when Shopify Ping is available for download
Stronger relationships
Stay engaged with your customers by keeping all of their messages in one place. Shopify Ping pulls from the messaging apps you already use, so you can spend less time switching between them, and more time with each customer.
Messenger
Chatkit
Rep.ai
...and more coming soon
Built-in assistance
Shopify Ping comes with Kit, a free virtual employee that boosts sales and creates awareness by handling your marketing. Kit proactively suggests and automates Facebook, Instagram, email campaigns, and more, all within Shopify Ping.
Facebook and Instagram Ads
Retargeting campaigns
Search engine optimization
Email marketing
Inventory sourcing
Social media posts