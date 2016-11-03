Introducing Shopify Ping—the all-new way to work

Your customer communications, marketing efforts and more, all in one app

Stronger relationships

Stay engaged with your customers by keeping all of their messages in one place. Shopify Ping pulls from the messaging apps you already use, so you can spend less time switching between them, and more time with each customer.

...and more coming soon

Built-in assistance

Shopify Ping comes with Kit, a free virtual employee that boosts sales and creates awareness by handling your marketing. Kit proactively suggests and automates Facebook, Instagram, email campaigns, and more, all within Shopify Ping.

Facebook and Instagram Ads

Retargeting campaigns

Search engine optimization

Email marketing

Inventory sourcing

Social media posts

