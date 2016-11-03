Tap & Chip Reader
Introducing the Shopify Tap & Chip Reader.
Tap into simple selling.
Contactless payments
Tap to pay using your phone. Accept Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other NFC payments.
Wireless selling
Pair wirelessly with Apple and Android devices using Bluetooth.
Big on being secure with one small device.
Card Payments
Accept chip cards in a snap using quick chip technology. Supports Visa, MasterCard, Amex, and Discover.
Security
Protect you and your customers with this EMV and PCI certified device.
Get set for seamless selling.
Merge online and offline selling
Simplify operations with one centralized inventory.
Let your customers browse in person and purchase online with Buy Online.
Run multichannel promotions with Smarter Discount Codes for Shopify POS.
We’ve taken care of the details, so you can take care of your business.
Software
Add products, prices and inventory on the spot with Shopify POS.
Compatibility
Use with your mobile or tablet device to accept payments.
Battery
Long-lasting battery life, supports 1 week of selling.
Support
24/7 support means you can get help anytime you need it.
