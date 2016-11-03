Sell. Anywhere.
Available in the US only
Introducing the Chip & Swipe Reader. Being open for business has never looked better.
Sign up for Shopify to order your free reader.
Already have a Shopify store?
Simple
Powerful, yet pocket-sized. Wireless payments, now in the palm of your hand.
Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express & Discover
Dip the chip or swipe the stripe
Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express & Discover
Dip the chip or swipe the stripe
Secure
Safe and sound. Chip technology protects you and your customers.
Certified EMV chip technology
Industry-leading encryption
Certified EMV chip technology
Industry-leading encryption
Seamless
Helping hand. The flexibility to run your business anywhere, anytime, from any device.
Sell in-person, online, and on the go
Syncs effortlessly with Shopify
Sell in-person, online, and on the go
Syncs effortlessly with Shopify
We’ve taken care of the details, so you can take care of your business.
Software
Add products, prices and inventory on the spot with Shopify POS.
Battery
A full charge lasts 400 chip or 700 swipe transactions.
Accessories
Durable travel case and charging base with USB cable included.
Compatibility
Pairs wirelessly with Android or Apple phones using Bluetooth LE (low-energy).
Support
24/7 support means you can get help anytime you need it.
Industry-leading hardware without the premium price tag.
Free for businesses new to POS.
Sign up for Shopify to order your free reader.
Already have a Shopify store?
Online Store
Grow your business with a beautiful, fully-customizable online store.
Get Started
Learn how to set up and start selling anywhere with your reader.