Introducing the Chip & Swipe Reader. Being open for business has never looked better.

Simple

Powerful, yet pocket-sized. Wireless payments, now in the palm of your hand.

Accepts Visa, Mastercard, American Express & Discover

Dip the chip or swipe the stripe

Make wireless payments.
Accepts payments from chip cards.
Accepts payments from swipe credit cards.

Secure

Safe and sound. Chip technology protects you and your customers.

Certified EMV chip technology

Industry-leading encryption

Video displaying a deconstructed view of the Chip and Swipe reader.

Seamless

Helping hand. The flexibility to run your business anywhere, anytime, from any device.

Sell in-person, online, and on the go

Syncs effortlessly with Shopify

We’ve taken care of the details, so you can take care of your business.

Software

Add products, prices and inventory on the spot with Shopify POS.

Battery

A full charge lasts 400 chip or 700 swipe transactions.

Accessories

Durable travel case and charging base with USB cable included.

Compatibility

Pairs wirelessly with Android or Apple phones using Bluetooth LE (low-energy).

Support

24/7 support means you can get help anytime you need it.

Industry-leading hardware without the premium price tag.

Free for businesses new to POS.

